National Student Exchange Virtual Fair - focus on LGBTQ+ Students

September 14, 9:00am - 10:00amMānoa Campus, virtual

Join the National Student Exchange (NSE) Virtual Fair session on September 14th, which will highlight services, clubs, mentorship, and leadership opportunities for LGBTQ+ students throughout the NSE consortium. Campuses featured in this session include: Eastern Washington University, Montclair State University (NJ), Prairie View A&M University (TX), Towson University (MD), University of Calgary (Alberta Canada), University of New Hampshire, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. For more information and to register, go to https://www.mynseadventure.org/nse-virtual-fair

Event Sponsor

National Student Exchange (NSE), Mānoa Campus

More Information

Allison Yap, 956-4121, exchange@hawaii.edu, https://www.mynseadventure.org/nse-virtual-fair