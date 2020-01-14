2019 Mānoa Security and Fire Safety Report

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa 2019 Annual Security & Fire Safety Report is now available. This report is required by federal law and contains policy statements and crime statistics for UH Mānoa main campus, John A. Burns School of Medicine, and UH Cancer Center properties. The Annual Security & Fire Safety Report also provides information regarding campus security and personal safety including topics such as crime prevention, fire safety, crime reporting policies, disciplinary procedures and other matters of importance related to the safety and security of our campus community.

This report is available online at:

https://manoa.hawaii.edu/dps/PDFs/annual_report_current.pdf.