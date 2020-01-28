Important Health Information: Novel Coronavirus in China

The University of Hawaiʻi is advising everyone to monitor the outbreak

of the novel coronavirus, a respiratory illness first reported in

Wuhan, China in December 2019. There are now more than 2,700 cases

and 82 deaths reported in China. There have been five cases reported

in the continental United States with no deaths. There are no

reported cases in Hawaii and no direct flights from Wuhan, China to

our state.

Multiple federal and state agencies are closely monitoring the

situation. Everyone is urged to follow Center for Disease Control

(CDC) guidelines and Hawaii Department of Health (DOH)

recommendations, which are related to travel to and from China:

DOH guidance: http://go.hawaii.edu/AP7

CDC recommendations: http://go.hawaii.edu/API

The university will continue to provide updates, when necessary.