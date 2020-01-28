Important Health Information: Novel Coronavirus in China
The University of Hawaiʻi is advising everyone to monitor the outbreak
of the novel coronavirus, a respiratory illness first reported in
Wuhan, China in December 2019. There are now more than 2,700 cases
and 82 deaths reported in China. There have been five cases reported
in the continental United States with no deaths. There are no
reported cases in Hawaii and no direct flights from Wuhan, China to
our state.
Multiple federal and state agencies are closely monitoring the
situation. Everyone is urged to follow Center for Disease Control
(CDC) guidelines and Hawaii Department of Health (DOH)
recommendations, which are related to travel to and from China:
DOH guidance: http://go.hawaii.edu/AP7
CDC recommendations: http://go.hawaii.edu/API
The university will continue to provide updates, when necessary.