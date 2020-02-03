UH Coronavirus Resource Page
The University of Hawaii at Manoa has created a web page in order to
provide more information and resources regarding the novel
coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, that has infected nearly 10,000 people
worldwide, mostly in China. As of right now, there are no reported
cases in Hawaii.
https://manoa.hawaii.edu/emergency/coronavirus-update/
The page will be updated with any new warnings, advisories and
guidance from UH, Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. State Department
and the Centers for Disease Control.