UH Coronavirus Resource Page

The University of Hawaii at Manoa has created a web page in order to

provide more information and resources regarding the novel

coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, that has infected nearly 10,000 people

worldwide, mostly in China. As of right now, there are no reported

cases in Hawaii.

https://manoa.hawaii.edu/emergency/coronavirus-update/

The page will be updated with any new warnings, advisories and

guidance from UH, Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. State Department

and the Centers for Disease Control.